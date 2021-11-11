State A Volleyball Day 1: Defending champion Billings Central sweeps Dillon

BOZEMAN — The defending Class A champions are one step closer to a repeat title.

Mya Hansen and Zi'onna Keikam-Morton each had seven kills as the Billings Central Rams swept past Dillon 26-24, 25-11, 25-20 in the opening round of the State A Volleyball Tournament on Thursday morning at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Maddie Yochum added six kills for the Rams, and Leikam-Morton had five aces. Hansen and Alaina Woods each had three blocks for Central.

Dillon was led by a match-high 12 kills from Ainsley Shipman and three blocks apiece from Kylie Konen and Zoey Morast.

The Beavers fall into a loser-out match against Hamilton at 8 a.m. Friday. Central plays a semifinal match today at 6 p.m. against the winner of Ronan/Havre.

MILES CITY 3, HAMILTON 1

Bailey Nowicki leveled nine kills as the Cowgirls topped the Broncs 25-16, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23 in an early-morning game at Shroyer Gymnasium. Miles City will face top-seeded Polson at 4 p.m.

