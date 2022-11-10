State A volleyball: Billings Central upsets Western A champ Polson in opening round

BOZEMAN — Billings Central advances to Thursday night's quarterfinal round of the State A volleyball tournament inside Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman with a four-set win over Western A champion Polson.

Billings Central 3, Polson 1

Billings Central entered this weekend as the Eastern A's No. 4 seed, and even had to play its way into the tournament on Wednesday night with a victory over Corvallis in Livingston, but the defending champion Rams flexed their muscle with a four-set win over Western A divisional champion Polson.

Central defeated the Pirates 25-9, 25-16, 17-25, 25-17 to advance to Thursday night's quarterfinals. Ruby Gray led Central with a pair of aces and 12 kills, while Ally Foster had 28 assists.