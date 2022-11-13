State A volleyball: Billings Central tops Havre for 3-peat

BOZEMAN — Billings Central didn't make it easy on themselves this weekend, but the Rams left Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Saturday with their third consecutive State A volleyball championship.

The Rams fell to Havre in the day's first championship match but rallied to sweep the Blue Ponies in the second championship, 25-19, 25-21, 25-19.

Central entered the weekend as the Eastern A's No. 4 seed before playing its best volleyball of the year.

"I can't even tell you how proud I am," Central head coach Anita Foster said. "We knew this year was going to be different because we were young. At the beginning of the season when we talked about our goals, we had to keep our eye on the prize because we knew there were going to be ups and downs. Last weekend was a down. The way they bounced back and finished and came together, I could not be prouder."

Alexa Williams led Central with 19 kills and freshman Kamryn Reinker added 17. Ally Foster led Central with 23 assists and added 13 digs.

"It's been super special to know that they played their hearts out. ... It's a fairytale ending. It's what you would hope and want for your kids," Foster said of her daughter Ally.

Kyanna Jarvis led Havre with 13 kills.