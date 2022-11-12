State A volleyball: Billings Central sweeps Hardin, will swing for three-peat

BOZEMAN — The Billings Central volleyball team is one victory from making it a three-peat.

The fourth-seeded Rams, which had to win a play-in match to make it to the state tournament, swept through top Eastern A seed Hardin 25-21, 25-17, 25-16 in the Class A undefeated semifinal on Friday evening to advance to the championship match for the seventh-straight season.

If Central can pull out that win, the Rams will have won five of the past six State A championships. They'll be looking for their eighth title.

Central Senior Alexa Williams led the match with 15 kills and Kamryn Reiner had 11. Ally Foster supplied the Rams' attack with 24 assists and Narthalia Arzubi bolstered Central's defense with 19 digs while Foster added 18.

Makenna Torske paced Hardin with six kills and Taiya Guptill had a team-high 16 assists. Torske also had six blocks and Aubrey Nedens and Macy Uffelman each had 14 digs.

Hardin fell into Saturday's 10 a.m. third-place game and will play Havre.