State A volleyball: Billings Central, Hardin to tangle in undefeated semifinal

BOZEMAN — Rivals Hardin and Billings Central will meet in Friday night's undefeated semifinal of the State A volleyball tournament after winning quarterfinal matches Friday night.

Billings Central 3, Havre 1

Billings Central finished fourth at the Eastern A divisonal tournament but the Rams have guaranteed themselves hardware at the State A tournament after knocking off Havre in Thursday night's quarterfinals.

Kamryn Reinker, a freshman, led Central with 17 kills and Ruby Gray added 14 for the Rams. Ally Foster had 34 assists and 21 digs for Central, as well. Havre was led by Avery Carlson's 13 kills.

Central will play at 6 p.m. on Friday night.

Hardin 3, Laurel 1

Hardin shook off a slow start to down Laurel in the final quarterfinal of the night and secure a berth in Friday night's undefeated semifinals.

The Bulldogs lost the first set 25-13 but rallied to win the next three to secure some hardware this weekend. Carmen Pallone had 13 kills to lead the Bulldogs, while Makenna Torske added 11 and Macy Uffelman 10. Tanzy Fox led Laurel with 11 kills.

Hardin will face rival Billings Central on Friday night for a spot in Saturday's title game.