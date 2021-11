WORDEN - Two of the Southern B's three berths at the State B volleyball tournament in Bozeman next weekend have been claimed.

Jefferson and Huntley Project won quarterfinal matches on Thursday night in Worden to advance to Friday's unbeaten semifinal and punch tickets to the state tournament.

Jefferson defeated Colstrip, 25-21, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, while Project defeated Townsend 25-17, 25-27, 25-20, 25-9.

Project finished runner-up last season in pursuit of its fourth consecutive State B title.