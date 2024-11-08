Southern B volleyball: Baker, Huntley Project clinch state tournament berths

COLSTRIP — Baker and Huntley Project both earned berths to next weekend’s Class B state volleyball tournament in Bozeman.

The Spartans and Red Devils won quarterfinal matches at the Southern B divisional tournament earlier Friday to clinch their trips to state. Baker and Project are slated to play in the undefeated semifinal at 7:30 p.m.

Baker 3, Columbus 1

Columbus jumped on Baker, taking the opening set of the match, but the Spartans rallied for three consecutive set victories in dominant fashion to seal their berth at next weekend’s State B tournament.

Baker flexed its muscle from several different spots, as Hope Gonsioroski, Madison O’Connor and Kyal Hadley seemingly took turns punishing the Columbus defense throughout the final three sets.

Columbus fell into loser-out action where it will face Townsend at 4 p.m. Friday.

Huntley Project 3, Shepherd 0

Huntley Project is back in the State B tournament.

The Red Devils, winners of three consecutive State B titles and six of the past seven, defeated longtime District 4B rival Shepherd in Friday’s quarterfinals in three sets to clinch a berth at state and in Friday night’s undefeated semifinal.

Project fell behind in the opening set but broke free late to take an early advantage. The Red Devils repeated that in the second set, breaking a 15-15 tie to win 25-17. They put it away in straight sets with a win in the third.

