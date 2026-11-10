Southern B champ Jefferson takes momentum into state volleyball tournament

BUTTE — Jefferson is headed to the Class B state volleyball tournament as the No. 1 seed from the South after capturing the second divisional championship in program history.

The Panthers’ first divisional title came in 1991. Now Jefferson will look to build on its postseason run when it opens state against Fairfield on Thursday in Bozeman.

“We have practices that are pretty darn intense,” Jefferson coach Mike Majors said. “The girls work hard. Actually, they work so hard. I don’t need to motivate them much. They do it. They’re self motivated.”

Jefferson found success at divisionals with an aggressive, scrappy style it used to beat Huntley Project in two championship matches. The Panthers will look to bring that same approach to the state tournament.

The divisional championship has also given the Panthers confidence heading into their first-round matchup against Fairfield.

“I think it gives me a lot of confidence because if we can beat one of our best rivals, I think we can beat anyone in our division and anyone going into state,” libero Allie Muffick said. “We’ve done hard things, so we can just keep going.”

With a Southern B title behind them, the Panthers now shift their focus to Fairfield and their first test at state.