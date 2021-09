Below are the results of high school volleyball matches from Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Scores, stats and record-breaking performances can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school volleyball

Grass Range Winnett def. Harlowton, 25-23, 25-13, 17-25, 25-16

Stevensville def. Frenchtown, 19-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-13

Valier def. Heart Butte, 25-8, 25-18, 25-7