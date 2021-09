Below are the results of the high school volleyball games played Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Scores can be submitted by emailing sports@ktvh.com

Choteau def. Fairfield, 25-19, 25-14, 25-12

Fort Benton def. Big Sandy, 25-4, 25-17, 25-11

Huntley Project def. Joliet 25-18, 25-18, 25-14

Polson def. Stevensville 12-25, 25-12, 19-25, 25-21, 15-12

Simms def. Power, 25-19, 25-15, 25-11