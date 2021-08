Below are the results of the high school volleyball games played Thursday, Aug. 26.

Scores and stats can be submitted by emailing sports@ktvh.com.

High school volleyball

Belt def. Power, 25-23, 20-25, 28-26, 25-14

Fort Benton def. Box Elder, 25-6, 25-13, 25-8

Geraldine-Highwood def. Centerville, 25-10, 25-13, 25-11

Great Falls Central def. Valier, 25-16, 25-22, 25-19