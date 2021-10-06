Watch
High School SportsHigh School Volleyball

Actions

SCOREBOARD: High school volleyball - Oct. 5

items.[0].image.alt
MTN Sports
Volleyball-Generic.png
Posted at 10:46 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 00:46:15-04

Below are the results of high school volleyball and soccer matches from Tuesday, Oct 5.

Scores, stats, standings and record-breaking performances can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school volleyball

Butte Central def. East Helena 25-16, 25-10, 25-11
Corvallis def. Hamilton 25-12, 25-22, 25-18
Fairfield def. Conrad 25-18, 25-18, 25-23
Helena High def. Missoula Big Sky 25-22, 25-13, 25-17
Huntley Project def. Colstrip 27-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21
Jefferson def. Townsend 3-0
Missoula Sentinel def. Kalispell Glacier 25-19, 25-27, 25-14, 25-23
Red Lodge def. Big Timber 3-0

Great Falls Central def. Augusta 25-20, 25-15, 26-24 (Monday)

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state