SCOREBOARD: High school volleyball - Oct. 14

Below are the results of high school volleyball matches played on Thursday, Oct. 14.
Scores, stats and record-breaking performances can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school volleyball
Bozeman Gallatin def. Great Falls High 3-0
Fairfield def. Shelby 25-22, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23
Huntley Project def. Columbus 25-13, 25-5, 25-8
Joliet def. Bridger 25-21, 25-18, 25-19
Kalispell Flathead def. Kalispell Glacier 22-25, 25-23, 23-25, 26-24, 15-12
Laurel def. Glendive 15-25, 25-17, 25-9, 25-21
Manhattan Christian def. Lima 25-8, 25-11, 25-13
Power def. Dutton-Brady 25-23, 25-20, 26-24
Simms def. Cascade 25-19, 25-14, 25-19