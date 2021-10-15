SCOREBOARD: High school volleyball - Oct. 14

Below are the results of high school volleyball matches played on Thursday, Oct. 14.

High school volleyball

Bozeman Gallatin def. Great Falls High 3-0

Fairfield def. Shelby 25-22, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23

Huntley Project def. Columbus 25-13, 25-5, 25-8

Joliet def. Bridger 25-21, 25-18, 25-19

Kalispell Flathead def. Kalispell Glacier 22-25, 25-23, 23-25, 26-24, 15-12

Laurel def. Glendive 15-25, 25-17, 25-9, 25-21

Manhattan Christian def. Lima 25-8, 25-11, 25-13

Power def. Dutton-Brady 25-23, 25-20, 26-24

Simms def. Cascade 25-19, 25-14, 25-19