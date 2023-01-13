Rylee Kogolshak of Billings Senior is Montana Gatorade volleyball player of the year

CHICAGO — Billings Senior setter Rylee Kogolshak on Friday was named Montana's Gatorade volleyball player of the year.

Kogolshak, a 5-foot-10 senior, helped Senior win the Class AA state championship in November. The Broncs won two championship matches against Billings West to secure the title, their first since 2014.

Kogolshak finished the 2022 season with 962 assists, 269 digs, 71 blocks, 61 kills and 53 aces. She was named the 2022 Eastern conference MVP and was a first-team all-state selection for the second consecutive season.

“What she did for her team this year was just incredible,” Helena High coach Lindsey Day said of Kogolshak in a press release. “She’s super-athletic, reads the court well and is a calm presence on the floor. She runs their offense well and gets the ball to the right girl at the right time.”

The Gatorade award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and character demonstrated on and off the court.

Kogolshak maintains a 3.82 GPA in the classroom. She has signed to play volleyball at Montana State Billings beginning in the fall. She has also volunteered locally on behalf of a food pantry, the Montana Marathon and as a local youth volleyball coach.