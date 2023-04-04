Rosters announced for 2023 Midland Roundtable All-Star Volleyball Classic

BILLINGS — Rosters for the second Midland Roundtable All-Star Volleyball Classic were announced Tuesday.

The event, inaugurated last year in conjunction with the Midland Roundtable's annual Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series, pits Montana's top college-bound senior volleyball players from the East and the West head to head. This year's match is scheduled for June 10 at 3 p.m. at Lockwood High School, and will precede the second games of the Montana-Wyoming series.

The East team will be coached by Rocky Mountain College head volleyball coach Yang Yang. The West will be headed up by Carroll College head coach Maureen Boyle.

The rosters for the 2023 match are as follows:

East: Rylee Kogolshak, Billings Senior; Mataya Tipton, Glendive; Ella Kincaid, Billings Senior; Ella Cochran, Great Falls CMR; Aubrey Allison, Shepherd; Avarey Stuff, Great Falls CMR; Lindsay Lawrence, Jordan; Norah Allen, Great Falls CMR; Mya Goltz, Bridger; Ally Foster, Billings Central (alternate).

West: Lauren Heuiser, Helena; Rece Sandau, Missoula Big Sky; Lexi Baer, Missoula Sentinel; Camille Sherrill, Missoula Hellgate; Alexis Eggert, Missoula Sentinel; Callie Kaiser, Twin Bridges; Andi Douma, Manhattan; Zoey Albert, Bigfork; Isabella Cahill, Frenchtown; Daphne Engel, Stevensville (alternate).

