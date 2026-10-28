Q2 AOW: Broadus ‘commander of the court' Macyn McDowell digs way into Montana volleyball record book

BROADUS — There’s been a lot of digging in Broadus.

Particularly, from Montana's new all-class record-holder (according to the Montana High School Association record book) in high school volleyball digs. It's a goal senior Macyn McDowell said she’s been chasing since her freshman year.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Q2 AOW: Broadus ‘commander of court' Macyn McDowell digs way into Montana volleyball record book

Q2's athlete of the week now owns more than 2,300 digs, breaking the mark of 2,275 set by Townsend's Alleigh Burdick. She needed just two to set the record a week ago Saturday — and finished with 24.

"I kind of didn't realize it right away," McDowell told MTN Sports, recalling the magical moment. "Then I kind of looked around at everybody in the crowd and was like, 'I just did it."

Through years of twisting, turning, chasing and slamming her body onto the hardwood, she unquestionably earned the record in a position that takes a special mentality. It's a "no fear" attitude that coach Monica Smith even had to put the brakes on during practice following a game injury.

"We had a timeout chair for her. It sat right over there," Smith said, pointing toward the spot. "If she dove when she wasn't supposed to, we would put her in that (chair)."

Outside hitter Kassie Hagedorn, the Hawks' only other senior, knew her competitive teammate was less than thrilled about the available seat.

"She was not happy about that," she said with a smile. "But, you know, at the end of the day it was probably best for her well-being as well as the team's moving forward this season."

McDowell confessed to going full throttle in any competitive setting.

"Oh yeah, I've had plenty of concussions, broken stuff, you know," she said casually.

But that edge is why teammates and coaches want her on their side of the net.

"I would have loved to have a player like Macyn behind me," Smith said of her playing days. "She's not going to let a ball drop, she talks to her hitters, and she's just a commander of the court."

"I'm, like, blown away sometimes," Hagedorn said. "And then I'm just grateful because every time she gets it up that means I get a chance to hit and the setter gets a chance to set and we just keep going."

McDowell's mark stands as a reminder that small towns still produce big moments, even despite big injuries. She wrestled her freshman and sophomore years until a mishap narrowed her path.

"I was throwing a girl in practice and I broke my shoulder," McDowell recalled with a grin. "So I just decided to stick with volleyball so I could keep going with my career."

And there's no question Montana's new digs leader is tough. Example: Off the court for entertainment and extra cash, McDowell doesn't just brand calves — she runs branding crews in Broadus.

"You take a bunch of kids, go wrestle calves and, at the end of the day, you make a couple hundred bucks. It's real easy work," McDowell offered with another smile.

Easy work — but that's relative to hurling her body onto the hardwood dig after dig.