Q2 AOW: Billings Senior's Leela Ormsby in a rhythm on the floor for defending champions

BILLINGS — Billings Senior’s Leela Ormsby has been on the college radar for a while.

The junior stands 6-foot-3 and flashes big-time athleticism, as evidenced by her appearance in the 400-meter dash of last spring’s Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet.

Though she battled an ankle injury throughout the summer, her potential was on display as part of the USA volleyball developmental team. Of all the traveling, one activity stands out as the most memorable.

“We went to Texas two years back and I got to go to Six Flags with some of my teammates. It was my first time on a roller coaster, so that was pretty big," Ormsby said.

Is she a fan of roller coasters now?

"I am," Ormsby said.

There’s a certain energy to Ormsby when she’s on the floor, as she’s almost always moving or talking between points. Maybe that dates to her elementary years when she was quite the musician.

“I used to (play). I was in a band for a few years. I play the guitar and sing, but I haven't brought it back in a while. I like to pick it up on occasion, but it's probably been a minute," Ormsby said.

While she’s given up the guitar — at least for now — in pursuit of her volleyball dreams, she can still rip out Black Bird by The Beatles as her go-to. On the floor, Ormsby has garnered the interest of NCAA Division I schools across the country, but for now she’s focused on helping the Broncs defend their state title.

“I think it's something that we never want to take for granted. Last year was such an incredible team. We have a lot of returners, but we're working on meshing as a team this year after losing some key players," Ormsby said. "I think looking up there and seeing a state championship banner on the board is something I'll never forget."

But if this whole athletics thing doesn’t work out for Ormsby, she has another talent up her sleeve to turn to.