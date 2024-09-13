'Positive change so far': Great Falls High volleyball rebuilding with new coach, new identity

GREAT FALLS — Since the end of last season, there's been a good amount of change in the Great Falls High volleyball program.

Over the offseason, the team brought in a new coach with the goals of rebuilding and establishing a new identity. Seniors and team captains Savanah Newsom and Abby MacDonald have already seen things move in the right direction.

"Everything from the start of the preseason, over the summer to now has been a great change," Newsom said at Wednesday's practice.

"The attitude change for changing out culture had been very positive as well, and we're all looking forward to it," MacDonald said. "Nothing but good things."

The new coach is Nicole Kilian — a first-time head coach.

"We were excited about Nicole coming in," Newsom said. "She's been very transparent and it's made it really easy for us to adapt and make the changes."

"Nicole has made a big difference," MacDonald said. "It's only been positive change so far with better conditioning, fitness, and ... just having more volleyball IQ."

Kilian said 'It's been a long-time goal" to be a head coach.

"Lots of new things that I'm learning, but probably the most fun is actually being on the court, coaching the girls and getting them to play volleyball," Kilian said.

She also said the team is a very strong knit group of girls.

"They come together in practice, they're encouraging each other in practice," Kilian said. "They're lifting each other up after mistakes, during games, and it's just really been great to see that teamwork."

Newsom and MacDonald have seen the team really come together too.

"We haven't had any negativity, our team has like really clicked well," Newsom said. "We are one, like we all want to win, but we all have each others best interest in mind. We all are being positive and like, treating each other like teammates."

"Everyone is very, very encouraging," MacDonald said. "We're just very willing to make changes, and if I make a mistake my team is right there to pick me up and say 'hey, you're good, we got you.'"

The Bison face Billings West Friday night, and Senior Saturday afternoon. Both matches are at home.