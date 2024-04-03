Players for third Midland Roundtable All-Star Volleyball Classic announced

BILLINGS — The selections for the third annual Midland Roundtable All-Star Volleyball Classic have been announced.

Eighteen of the top senior volleyball players in Montana will compete in the all-star competition on June 15 at Lockwood. The match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m., and will precede the Midland Roundtable's annual Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series.

The 2024 game will feature a new format from past years. Instead of an East-versus-West matchup, the players will be divided evenly to form two teams. The rosters for each team have yet to be determined.

This year's roster includes 13 players from Class AA, including four from undefeated state champion Billings West; three from Class B, including two from state champion Huntley Project; and one player each from Class A and Class C.

All 18 players will play college volleyball. Carroll College head volleyball coach Maureen Boyle will coach one team, and Rocky Mountain College coach Aubrey Beaumont will lead the other.

Midland Roundtable All-Star Volleyball Classic

June 15 at Lockwood High School

Addie Allen, S, Billings West (MSU Billings); Kirra Ban, DS, Huntley Project (Rocky Mountain); Josie Blazina, OH, Belgrade (Montana); Karsen Breeding, OH, Bozeman Gallatin (Colorado Mesa); Bailey Casagrande, DS, Missoula Sentinel (Carroll); Jenna Garvert, S, Belgrade (Montana State); Piper Jette, OH, Billings Senior (Montana Tech); Taylor Ketchum, L, Billings Skyview (Montana Western); Austin Long, L, Billings West (Montana Tech); Sophie Madsen, MB, Great Falls CMR (Montana Tech); Sadie Meier, RS, Billings West (Northwest CC); Sydney Pierce, MB, Billings West (Montana); Haven Speer, S, Kalispell Glacier (Southeastern (Fla.)); Madeline Swanson, RH, Billings Senior (Hawaii-Hilo); Trinity Tinsen, MB, Belt (Providence); Macy Uffelman, OH, Hardin (MSU-Northern); Brynn Wandle, DS, Huntley Project (Carroll); Savanna Warburton, MB, Joliet (Carroll).