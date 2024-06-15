Photos: 2024 Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic
Photos from the Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic at Lockwood High School on June 15, 2024.
Teams compete in the Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic at Lockwood High School on June 15, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Taylor Ketchum of Billings Skyview serves for the Red Team during the Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic at Lockwood High School on June 15, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Aubrey Beaumont of Rocky Mountain College signals to the Blue Team during the Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic at Lockwood High School on June 15, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Macy Uffelman (7) of Hardin goes up for a kill for the Red Team during the Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic at Lockwood High School on June 15, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Jenna Garvert of Belgrade sets the ball for the Blue Team during the Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic at Lockwood High School on June 15, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Madeline Swanson (11) of Billings Senior goes up for a kill for the Blue Team during the Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic at Lockwood High School on June 15, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Macy Uffelman (7) of Hardin goes up for a kill for the Red Team during the Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic at Lockwood High School on June 15, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Sophie Madsen of Great Falls CMR bumps the ball for the Blue Team during the Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic at Lockwood High School on June 15, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Trinity Tinsen (5) of Belt goes up for a kill for the Red Team during the Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic at Lockwood High School on June 15, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Addie Allen (6) of Billings West goes up for a kill for the Blue Team during the Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic at Lockwood High School on June 15, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Madeline Swanson of Billings Senior goes up for a kill for the Blue Team during the Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic at Lockwood High School on June 15, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Maureen Boyle of Carroll College coaches the Red Team during the Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic at Lockwood High School on June 15, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Macy Uffelman (7) of Hardin goes up for a kill for the Red Team during the Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic at Lockwood High School on June 15, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Haven Speer of Kalispell Glacier sets the ball for the Red Team during the Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic at Lockwood High School on June 15, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Karsen Breeding of Bozeman Gallatin sets the ball for the Red Team during the Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic at Lockwood High School on June 15, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Jenna Garvert of Belgrade sets the ball for the Blue Team during the Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic at Lockwood High School on June 15, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Josie Blazina of Belgrade bumps the ball for the Blue Team during the Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic at Lockwood High School on June 15, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Jenna Garvert of Belgrade sets the ball for the Blue Team during the Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic at Lockwood High School on June 15, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Haven Speer of Kalispell Glacier sets the ball for the Red Team during the Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic at Lockwood High School on June 15, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Addie Allen of Billings West dumps the ball over the net for the Red Team during the Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic at Lockwood High School on June 15, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Addie Allen of Billings West sets the ball for the Red Team during the Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic at Lockwood High School on June 15, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The Red Team celebrates a point during the Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic at Lockwood High School on June 15, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports The Red Team celebrates a point during the Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic at Lockwood High School on June 15, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports