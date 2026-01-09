Nula Anderson of Bozeman High is Montana Gatorade volleyball player of the year

CHICAGO — Bozeman High School standout Nula Anderson on Friday was named Gatorade volleyball player of the year for the state of Montana.

The announcement was made via press release. The annual Gatorade player of the year awards honor the nation’s best high school athletes for their excellence in sports, academics and community.

Anderson, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter, led the Hawks to the Class AA state semifinals this past season, recording 436 kills and 219 digs. A two-time first-team all-state selection, Anderson compiled a hitting percentage of .315 and added 49 stuff blocks to earn 2025 Eastern AA player of the year honors. She finished her high school career with 1,017 kills.

Anderson has volunteered locally as a youth volleyball instructor and coach. A two-year member of the school choir, she is also developing a clothing line for tall young-adult women.

Anderson has served as an advocate for constructive policy and culture change within the school district to improve awareness, protections and dialogue with regard to racism.

“Nula Anderson is truly one of the top players in the state,” Helena High coach Lindsey Day stated in the press release. “She plays six rotations and opposing teams consistently struggle when she is at the net.”

Anderson has maintained a 3.96 GPA in the classroom. Taking advantage of NCAA early signing rules, Anderson signed a financial-aid agreement to enroll at West Virginia University, where she will play volleyball. Anderson previously had committed to play at Washington State.

She graduated from high school in December and will attend classes in the spring semester.