Great Falls CMR sweeps Great Falls High in crosstown volleyball matchup

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls CMR volleyball team swept crosstown rival Great Falls High on Tuesday, dominating all three sets of play.

The Rustlers had some tricks up their sleeve, like a sneaky shot from senior Signee Hanson that put them up 11-5 early in the first set.

The story of the game, however, was Rustlers senior Tayah Osier, who's going to Colorado Mesa University next year to continue her career. She had multiple kills that were either too fast to defend or perfectly placed on the line to give her team the advantage.

Great Falls High made some noise in the third set, even taking the lead off a great hit from setter Aunika Clemons.

But in the end, senior Signee Hanson tipped another one over the net to complete the sweep.

With the win, CMR improves to 8-3 on the season and 4-3 in the Eastern AA. Great Falls High, meanwhile, falls to 3-8 overall and 1-6 in the Eastern AA.

Watch the highlights in the video below.