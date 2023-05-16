Midland Roundtable AOY: Billings Senior's Rylee Kogolshak digging in to CrossFit

Rylee Kogolshak has garnered a ton of accolades during her high school career.

It began in Hardin, where she was a state champion swimmer. A move to Billings Senior before her junior year sparked a switch to wrestling, where she finished third and second at state in her two years.

She’s been a 4-year volleyball player and helped the Broncs win the State AA title this past fall. Kogolshak was also named the Montana Gatorade volleyball player of the year and will continue her career at MSU Billings next year.

Kogolshak is in the Magic City, but that doesn’t mean her favorite spot isn’t too far from Hardin.

“Probably the Bighorns. My family and I go camping there pretty often in the summers and I love it there," Kogolshak said.

Kogolshak is athletically gifted, but she’s put in the work to reach this point. In fact, she’s still grinding to keep getting better.

“Right now I've been doing crossfit in my spare time. It's pretty hard, but it's fun. I keep going back," Kogolshak said.

She’s thinking about becoming a chiropractor or ultrasound technician, at least for now, which doesn’t stray too far from what she considered when she was younger.

“Probably like a doctor or something. I know in middle school I was thinking like a neurosurgeon would be cool, but that's too much school," Kogolshak said.

The Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year banquet is Wednesday night at 7 p.m. inside the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

