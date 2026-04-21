Midland Roundtable announces rosters for 5th annual volleyball classic

BILLINGS — Rosters for the fifth annual Midland Roundtable Volleyball Classic were released Tuesday.

The match will take place on Friday, June 12, at 6 p.m. at Lockwood High School. All 18 players selected for the game will play college volleyball.

Fans will have an opportunity to meet all the Midland Roundtable volleyball and basketball all-stars on Friday, June 12, at 10:30 a.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. The event is open to the public at no charge.

The players, listed below, will be divided between two teams for the June 12 all-star match. The coaches will be Maureen Boyle from Carroll College and Lauren Revering from Rocky Mountain College.

2026 Midland Roundtable All-Star Volleyball Classic

June 12 at Lockwood High School

Molly Adams, Columbus (Bismarck State); Lauren Anderson, Shepherd (Carroll); Malia Allen, Great Falls CMR (Carroll); Carlee Atkinson, Belgrade (Montana Tech); Eva Blatchford, Billings Senior (Mobile, Ala.); C.C. Case, Billings Central (MSU-Northern); Mikayla Champlin, Billings Senior (MSU Billings); Lexi Dennison, Shepherd (Gillette College); Aurie Duncan, Hamilton (Gonzaga); Nora Elliot, Belgrade (Westminster College); Quinn Freitag, Billings West (Pacific); Aaliyah Gaylord, Belt (MSU Billings); Gracie Loveridge, Billings Central (Carroll); Bree MacDonald, Gret Falls (Providence); Kayda Parker, Shepherd (Montana Tech); Mikayla Ramsey, Billings West (MSU-Northern); Sage Tash, Dillon (Western Nebraska); Macy Tjelde, Fairview (Montana Tech).

Coaches: Moe Boyle, Carroll, and Lauren Revering, Rocky Mountain College.