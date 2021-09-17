Watch
Manhattan Tigers volleyball holds off Manhattan Christian

Posted at 9:47 PM, Sep 16, 2021
MANHATTAN — On Thursday night the 1-1 Class B Manhattan Tigers faced off against their Class C rival, the 2-1 Manhattan Christian Eagles.

The Tigers took down Manhattan Christian three sets to one.

Manhattan won the first set 25-19. The second set went into extra points, but the Tigers eventually took the set 28-26. Manhattan Christian won the third set handily 25-9. The Eagles made the fourth set close, but eventually Manhattan pulled away to win 25-22.

The Tigers improved to 2-1 while the Eagles fall to 2-2.

Manhattan senior Adele Didriksen led the team with nine kills and junior Andi Douma had eight.

