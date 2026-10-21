MANHATTAN — Manhattan Christian won on the road against crosstown rival Manhattan in three sets on Tuesday night.

In the first set, Alexa Van Kley set Karissa VanKirk up for a kill to put the Eagles up 8-7.

Watch the highlights here:

Manhattan Christian sweeps Manhattan in crosstown volleyball matchup

When VanKirk looked for another kill later in the set Sophia Boyd was there for the block, pulling the Tigers within two 22-20.

Van Kley's serve on set point led to the Eagles taking the first set 25-21.

Manhattan Christian dominated in the second set, with Markelle Johnson and Joy James providing a big block for the team and giving the Eagles a 14-4 lead.

Later, Ashlyn Burley had the kill to seal the second set for Manhattan Christian, 25-13.

The third set began as a different story, with the Tigers leading the way.

Savannah Droge scored to put her team up, but the Eagles quickly answered with a kill by Emily Straatman.

A couple of plays later, Straatman got a big block and then sent the ball over the net for the match point to help the Eagles win set three, 25-23.