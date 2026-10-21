Manhattan Christian sweeps Manhattan in crosstown volleyball matchup

MANHATTAN — Manhattan Christian won on the road against crosstown rival Manhattan in three sets on Tuesday night.
In the first set, Alexa Van Kley set Karissa VanKirk up for a kill to put the Eagles up 8-7.
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When VanKirk looked for another kill later in the set Sophia Boyd was there for the block, pulling the Tigers within two 22-20.
Van Kley's serve on set point led to the Eagles taking the first set 25-21.
Manhattan Christian dominated in the second set, with Markelle Johnson and Joy James providing a big block for the team and giving the Eagles a 14-4 lead.
Later, Ashlyn Burley had the kill to seal the second set for Manhattan Christian, 25-13.
The third set began as a different story, with the Tigers leading the way.
Savannah Droge scored to put her team up, but the Eagles quickly answered with a kill by Emily Straatman.
A couple of plays later, Straatman got a big block and then sent the ball over the net for the match point to help the Eagles win set three, 25-23.