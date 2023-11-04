Kalispell Glacier, Helena win five-set battles, will meet for Western AA title

BUTTE — The Western AA's No. 1 and 2 seeds avoided upsets in the Western AA volleyball semifinals and will now meet in the divisional title match on Saturday.

No. 1 Kalispell Glacier and No. 2 Helena High each prevailed in five sets in their respective semis at the Butte Civic Center on Friday to advance to the Western AA championship and lock up automatic berths to the state tournament next week in Bozeman.

Both Glacier and Helena overcame early set deficits as the Wolfpack outlasted crosstown rival Kalispell Flathead 19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 22-25, 15-10 while the Bengals held off Missoula Sentinel 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 16-25, 15-12.

Glacier and Helena will play for the Western AA crown — and a No. 1 seed at state — at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Bengals are the defending division champions.