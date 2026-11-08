Jefferson rallies, makes history at Southern B volleyball divisional

BUTTE — Jefferson volleyball made school history Saturday, winning its first Southern B divisional championship.

Jefferson opened the day with a five-set win over Shepherd to advance to the championship round against perennial title winner Huntley Project.

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Jefferson makes history with first Southern B divisional volleyball championship

The Panthers then swept Huntley Project to force a winner-take-all second championship match. Jefferson finished the job with a four-set victory to claim the title.

Outside hitter Ada Strauss was a force throughout the championship run, recording several kills and consistently making an impact at the net. Nevayah Weninger also provided plenty of energy and made several key plays for the Panthers.

Jefferson leaves Butte with a piece of program history and the Southern B divisional championship.