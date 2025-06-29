Incredible ironies forge Hope Gonsioroski's path to Lubbock, echoing brother's legacy

BILLINGS — Not a day goes by when Hope Gonsioroski doesn’t think about her older brother, Luke.

His remarkable story is widely known. Junior year of high school, he was diagnosed with cancer. It was gone after just three chemo treatments, but the large black mass in his chest still had to come out. Nine years ago this month, Luke was jetted to Yale Cancer Center in Connecticut where doctors took 16 hours to remove an eight-pound tumor from his right lung. Hope was 9 years old and remembered learning of his diagnosis when she was only 8.

Senior season, Luke was back on Baker’s football field starting and excelling at quarterback.

His dream of playing for Texas Tech stretched into reality — he signed with Kliff Kingsbury’s Red Raiders in January of 2017. Tragically, Luke lost his battle with cancer the following August.

By that time Hope had turned 10 and at such a young age, her outlook was … hopeful.

“For some reason I don’t cry because it doesn’t seem real to me. I just think he’s down at college,” she told MTN Sports at the time. “I always think about what could’ve been, like he could’ve gone to Texas Tech and he could’ve been super good; like he probably would’ve been really good down there.”

Kingsbury publicly expressed sincere condolences, and a social media post from the Red Raiders' football program made nationwide headlines.

Now leaning on her parents, Charlie and Katina, and older sister Hannah, Hope started crushing it on the volleyball court. Luke’s passion became hers.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing for Texas Tech, obviously, because we’re Red Raiders through and through from Luke,” she told MTN Sports before playing in the prestigious Montana’s All-Star Volleyball Classic.

But Hope had never connected with Red Raider volleyball — until last summer.

“I decided to go down there for a camp. I talked to coach (Tony) Graystone after, and he was like, ‘I would love for you to play for me,’” she recalled.

It got even better.

“So, he knew who I was, ironically, and said, ‘I’ve been waiting to meet you … I’ve known who you are. I’m so glad you’re here.’ And I was like, there’s no way. And he was like, ‘Trust me, the football offices reach out to me constantly,’ and I was like, there’s no way,” she continued with a disbelieving laugh.

But there was a way. Kingsbury, who is no longer with Texas Tech, continued to advocate for Luke’s youngest sister, with encouragement also coming from current football coach Joey McGuire.

“It just goes to show you their character and how much they care for us. Luke didn’t even play football for them, and they act like we’re family,” Hope said.

And they were treated like family shortly after Luke’s passing when, at a Texas Tech football game under the lights, the school announced its Luke Gonsioroski Character Award which is a scholarship still presented annually to a high school senior who exemplifies Luke’s qualities. Adding to any irony, the Lubbock-based nonprofit is called Operation HOPE.

But shortly after Graystone had invited Hope to join his volleyball program, the NCAA implemented smaller roster limits as part of a settlement agreement in the House v. NCAA lawsuit. Graystone no longer had a spot for Hope at Texas Tech. But without hesitation, he blasted her name out to other programs, and with great irony, Hope signed in February with a school just three miles from Texas Tech’s campus — Lubbock Christian University.

Then another twist of fate.

“This is insane. I went down for my visit and the girl gave me a practice jersey, and its No. 18," Hope said. "After Luke passed away, coach Kingsbury sent us the jerseys they had made for him for summer camp and it was No. 18.”

It’s not done. When Hope called LCU coach Kieth Gibony to commit, he was thrilled and asked if there was anything he could do. Luke’s high school football number came to mind.

“It’s amazing. We had known that the girl who had worn 5 had graduated, and I said, ‘What can you do about wearing No. 5? Like, that’s my brother’s number and it would be amazing,'” Hope recalled with a smile. “He said, ‘100%, absolutely.’”

Who would’ve thought eight years ago that a volleyball would lead Hope to nearly the identical geographical spot that a football once led her late, passionate brother? The route from Baker to Lubbock, Texas, is just over 1,000 miles. Gradually, the Gonsioroskis’ ironic story doesn’t seem to feel so ironic.

Charlie Gonsioroski, Hope’s father, smiled when describing the twists of fate: “You kind of shake your head and think, wow, is this coincidental or is this something else … a higher power?”

“Being believers and following Jesus Christ … we just always say there’s no such thing as a coincidence," added Hannah, Hope’s sister.

It’s almost as if Luke is playing chess from a distance, guiding family pieces to make sure they land safely together.

“Oh, 100%,” Hope agreed. “I feel him with me all the time … when you’re down there, and his legacy is still there. The Texas Tech people, even coach McGuire now … they never met Luke, but he knows who he is, and then he treats us like family.”

And the family is about to grow in Texas. Hannah, who’s seven years older than Hope, is a single nurse in Billings. She has the flexibility to pack up and move, which is exactly what she’s doing, relocating to Lubbock to be with Hope.

“I’m excited to make new memories in the town with Hope and have my memories with Luke all connected, all kind of blended into one,” Hannah said. “We always say he’s going to be jealous because now we’re going to be down there hanging out with his football team.”

Retracing the dance of fate ushering her family to their current crossroads, Hope has no doubt in the promise ahead.

“He’s our guardian angel walking with us every day. I know that,” she smiled.