Huntley Project's Iona Stookey geared up for 40th season on the sidelines

WORDEN — Iona Stookey’s resume is in a class of its own.

The Huntley Project head coach, now entering her 40th season and 39th as the head lady, has amassed a state-record 16 state championships and well over 1,000 career wins, yet she’s still as fiery and competitive as she was when getting her first gig at 19.

“I still come to practice every day and write the practice plan for all three teams. I'm at junior high practices in the mornings at least once or twice a week and teach P.E. all day, so I hope I'm not lacking and I hope that if I am that somebody would tell me — probably my husband, he would be the first one," Stookey said.

Huntley Project's Iona Stookey gears up for 40th season on the sidelines

Stookey is notorious for being a film junkie, pouring hour after hour into studying her opponents and finding where Project can get even the slightest advantage. The Red Devils have made the state tournament for 25 consecutive seasons.

“I would say 90% of the film I've already watched," Stookey said. "I've already watched almost every Class B game that's happened or tournament I've watched around the state, thanks to the NFHS (Network). It's a great thing, but I also enjoy it. I just love watching film."

Now in year 36 with Huntley Project, she’s had some second- and third-generation kids roll through the program, coaching daughters of players previously under her tutelage. Stookey said she’s a bit old school in her philosophy, but it’s resulted in hardware at the state tournament in 24 of the past 25 years.

“I really do try and treat them all the same and kind of try to be a good leader. I'm not perfect by any means, but I feel like I bring a lot of energy to practice and try to cover everything we're going to need for the match," Stookey said. "If there's something that we haven't seen before, maybe I can catch it on film before we play them, or maybe not. Sometimes you just have to see it, then work on it."