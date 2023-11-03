Huntley Project, Townsend punch tickets to State B volleyball tournament

COLUMBUS — Huntley Project and Townsend are headed back to the State B volleyball tournament next weekend in Bozeman after winning quarterfinal matches at the Southern divisional tournament Friday afternoon.

Huntley Project 3, Joliet 0

Huntley Project flexed its muscle early and often against Joliet, as the Red Devils cruised to a three-set sweep of the J-Hawks.

Project head coach Iona Stookey told MTN Sports she believes this is the 24th consecutive state tournament appearance for the Red Devils.

Townsend 3, Baker 2

Townsend survived a see-saw battle with Baker, as the Bulldogs rallied from a 2-0 deficit to stun the Spartans in five sets. Townsend out-scored Baker by a total of seven points in the five sets.

The Bulldogs will meet Huntley Project in the undefeated semifinal on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.