Huntley Project sweeps Roundup 3-0

WORDEN — Unbeaten Huntley Project made quick work of visiting Roundup on Thursday night, as the Red Devils swept the Panthers, 25-9, 25-7, 25-5.

Project, which finished runner-up in 2020 after winning State B titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019, will once again be in contention in November.

"We just need to really stay focused on the basics and playing good solid defense," Huntley Project head coach Iona Stookey said. "If we can have our best defensive effort, obviously you've got to put some balls down, too, but if we can all bring our A-game and believe in ourselves, then may the best team win. There's a lot of good teams out there, we just want to keep working hard."