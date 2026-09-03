Huntley Project volleyball eyes return to state tourney after disappointing 2025

WORDEN — Huntley Project’s 2025 volleyball season was disappointing, to say the least. The Red Devils missed the Class B state tournament for the first time in 25 years.

“I would say it was almost heartbreaking. It was disappointing for all of us. We just wish we would have taken a step further in the tournaments," senior Aeryn Akins said.

“It's really hard. We look forward to that weekend. That's all we talk about all season long. It's not about what you do now, it's about what you do in November," said Grace Hansen. "Just not having that weekend took time away from the seniors and us and just getting better and preparing for the next year."

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Huntley Project eyeing return to State volleyball after disappointing 2025

Project put its best foot forward to start the 2026 campaign, as it went over to Columbus and won an early season tournament.

“I thought it was just a great opening weekend to see what we need to work on. We did some great things," head coach Iona Stookey said. "Obviously, it's early, but it gave us a good starting point. There's great teams there. It wasn't easy by any means."

The Red Devils have a bevy of big hitters at their disposal this season, which makes Hansen’s job as the setter a little less stressful.

“It's so fun. I love setting them. Just seeing them make the big hits, it makes me feel so much better," Hansen said.

“I think for any team, you've got to pass but if you can give those big arms a good set, I want them to swing. I want them to swing. They're going to get blocked and I want us to cover," Stookey said. "So far it's been fun watching them mature and finally watching them do things that I knew for a long time they could do."

While the Southern division is typically the cream of the crop in Class B, don’t be surprised if the Project rises back to the top.