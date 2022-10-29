Huntley Project ends marathon day with District 4B volleyball title

RED LODGE — The Huntley Project volleyball team started its quest for a District 4B championship right around 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The Red Devils accomplished their goal, but it took about eight hours.

The Red Devils lost in the undefeated semifinal to Shepherd 3-1 but rallied to beat Red Lodge 3-0 in the third-place game, then knock off the Fillies twice, 3-0 and 3-1, to end their marathon day with yet another district title just after 11 p.m.

Project, Shepherd and Red Lodge advance to next weekend's Southern B divisional tournament in Manhattan, which will take four teams to the State B tournament in Bozeman Nov. 10-12.