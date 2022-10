BRIDGER — Bridger and Custer-Hysham have a date in Friday's undefeated semifinal at the District 4C volleyball tournament in Bridger after both sweeping quarterfinal matches on Thursday evening. The wins also clinch a trip to the Southern C divisional tournament next weekend in Lewistown.

Bridger knocked off Roberts in straight sets while Custer-Hysham did the same to Reed Point-Rapelje.

Watch the highlights in the video above.