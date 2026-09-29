High school volleyball: Standings for Sept. 29

High school volleyball standings reported to MTN Sports are below. To report scores and standings, please email scores@montanasports.com.
2026 high school volleyball standings
Class AA
Through Sept. 27
East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bozeman
|5-1
|9-1
|Gallatin
|5-1
|9-1
|Billings Senior
|4-2
|5-6
|Billings West
|4-2
|9-2
|Great Falls CMR
|3-3
|7-3
|Belgrade
|2-4
|5-4
|Great Falls
|1-5
|3-7
|Billings Skyview
|0-6
|1-10
West
|Conf.
|Overall
|Missoula Sentinel
|5-1
|7-4
|Missoula Hellgate
|5-1
|6-5
|Kalispell Glacier
|4-2
|5-5
|Helena
|3-3
|6-4
|Missoula Big Sky
|3-3
|5-6
|Kalispell Flathead
|2-4
|2-9
|Butte
|2-4
|3-6
|Helena Capital
|0-6
|0-10
District 5B
Through Sept. 27
|Conf.
|Jefferson
|6-0
|Townsend
|5-2
|Three Forks
|3-2
|Manhattan
|3-3
|Ennis
|1-3
|Whitehall
|0-4
|Lone Peak
|0-6
District 6C
Through Sept. 27
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bridger
|7-0
|7-0
|Custer-Hysham
|6-1
|6-3
|Park City
|6-2
|6-3
|Forsyth
|4-3
|6-4
|Absarokee
|3-4
|3-4
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|2-5
|2-6
|Plenty Coups
|0-6
|0-6
|Roberts
|0-7
|0-7
District 12C
Through Sept. 27
|Conf.
|Manhattan Christian
|5-0
|Gardiner
|5-1
|Twin Bridges
|3-2
|Shields Valley
|2-3
|West Yellowstone
|1-3
|Sheridan
|0-6