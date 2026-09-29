High school volleyball: Standings for Sept. 29

High school volleyball standings reported to MTN Sports are below. To report scores and standings, please email scores@montanasports.com.

2026 high school volleyball standings

Class AA

Through Sept. 27

East



Conf. Overall Bozeman 5-1 9-1 Gallatin 5-1 9-1 Billings Senior 4-2 5-6 Billings West 4-2 9-2 Great Falls CMR 3-3 7-3 Belgrade 2-4 5-4 Great Falls 1-5 3-7 Billings Skyview 0-6 1-10

West



Conf. Overall Missoula Sentinel 5-1 7-4 Missoula Hellgate 5-1 6-5 Kalispell Glacier 4-2 5-5 Helena 3-3 6-4 Missoula Big Sky 3-3 5-6 Kalispell Flathead 2-4 2-9 Butte 2-4 3-6 Helena Capital 0-6 0-10

District 5B

Through Sept. 27



Conf. Jefferson 6-0 Townsend 5-2 Three Forks 3-2 Manhattan 3-3 Ennis 1-3 Whitehall 0-4 Lone Peak 0-6

District 6C

Through Sept. 27



Conf. Overall Bridger 7-0 7-0 Custer-Hysham 6-1 6-3 Park City 6-2 6-3 Forsyth 4-3 6-4 Absarokee 3-4 3-4 Reed Point-Rapelje 2-5 2-6 Plenty Coups 0-6 0-6 Roberts 0-7 0-7

District 12C

Through Sept. 27

