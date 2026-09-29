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High school volleyball: Standings for Sept. 29

High School Volleyball
MTN Sports
High School Volleyball
Posted

High school volleyball standings reported to MTN Sports are below. To report scores and standings, please email scores@montanasports.com.

2026 high school volleyball standings

Class AA

Through Sept. 27

East

Conf.Overall
Bozeman5-19-1
Gallatin5-19-1
Billings Senior4-25-6
Billings West4-29-2
Great Falls CMR3-37-3
Belgrade2-45-4
Great Falls1-53-7
Billings Skyview0-61-10

West

Conf.Overall
Missoula Sentinel5-17-4
Missoula Hellgate5-16-5
Kalispell Glacier4-25-5
Helena3-36-4
Missoula Big Sky3-35-6
Kalispell Flathead2-42-9
Butte2-43-6
Helena Capital0-60-10

District 5B

Through Sept. 27

Conf.
Jefferson6-0
Townsend5-2
Three Forks3-2
Manhattan3-3
Ennis1-3
Whitehall0-4
Lone Peak0-6

District 6C

Through Sept. 27

Conf.Overall
Bridger7-07-0
Custer-Hysham6-16-3
Park City6-26-3
Forsyth4-36-4
Absarokee3-43-4
Reed Point-Rapelje2-52-6
Plenty Coups0-60-6
Roberts0-70-7

District 12C

Through Sept. 27

Conf.
Manhattan Christian 5-0
Gardiner5-1
Twin Bridges3-2
Shields Valley2-3
West Yellowstone1-3
Sheridan0-6
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Results from around the state