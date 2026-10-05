High school volleyball: Standings for Oct. 5

High school volleyball standings reported to MTN Sports are below. To report scores and standings, please email scores@montanasports.com.

2026 high school volleyball standings

Class AA

Through Oct. 4

East



Conf. Overall Bozeman 6-1 11-1 Billings West 5-2 10-2 Gallatin 5-2 10-2 Billings Senior 5-2 6-6 Great Falls CMR 4-3 9-3 Belgrade 2-5 5-5 Great Falls 1-6 3-9 Billings Skyview 0-7 1-11

West



Conf. Overall Missoula Hellgate 6-1 7-5 Kalispell Glacier 5-2 6-5 Missoula Sentinel 5-2 7-5 Helena 4-3 7-5 Missoula Big Sky 4-3 6-6 Kalispell Flathead 2-5 2-10 Butte 2-5 4-8 Helena Capital 0-7 0-12

District 5B

Through Oct. 4



Conf. Jefferson 8-0 Townsend 6-2 Three Forks 4-2 Manhattan 4-3 Ennis 2-5 Whitehall 0-6 Lone Peak 0-7

District 6C

Through Oct. 4



Conf. Overall Bridger 8-0 9-1 Custer-Hysham 7-1 7-3 Park City 6-3 6-4 Forsyth 5-3 7-4 Absarokee 4-4 4-4 Reed Point-Rapelje 2-6 2-7 Plenty Coups 1-8 1-8 Roberts 0-8 0-8

District 12C

Through Oct. 4

