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High school volleyball: Standings for Oct. 5

High School Volleyball
MTN Sports
High School Volleyball
Posted

High school volleyball standings reported to MTN Sports are below. To report scores and standings, please email scores@montanasports.com.

2026 high school volleyball standings

Class AA

Through Oct. 4

East

Conf.Overall
Bozeman6-111-1
Billings West5-210-2
Gallatin5-210-2
Billings Senior5-26-6
Great Falls CMR4-39-3
Belgrade2-55-5
Great Falls1-63-9
Billings Skyview0-71-11

West

Conf.Overall
Missoula Hellgate6-17-5
Kalispell Glacier5-26-5
Missoula Sentinel5-27-5
Helena4-37-5
Missoula Big Sky4-36-6
Kalispell Flathead2-52-10
Butte2-54-8
Helena Capital0-70-12

District 5B

Through Oct. 4

Conf.
Jefferson8-0
Townsend6-2
Three Forks4-2
Manhattan4-3
Ennis2-5
Whitehall0-6
Lone Peak0-7

District 6C

Through Oct. 4

Conf.Overall
Bridger8-09-1
Custer-Hysham7-17-3
Park City6-36-4
Forsyth5-37-4
Absarokee4-44-4
Reed Point-Rapelje2-62-7
Plenty Coups1-81-8
Roberts0-80-8

District 12C

Through Oct. 4

Conf.
Manhattan Christian 7-0
Gardiner5-2
Twin Bridges5-2
Shields Valley3-3
West Yellowstone1-6
Sheridan0-8
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Results from around the state