High school volleyball: Standings for Oct. 5

High school volleyball standings reported to MTN Sports are below. To report scores and standings, please email scores@montanasports.com.
2026 high school volleyball standings
Class AA
Through Oct. 4
East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bozeman
|6-1
|11-1
|Billings West
|5-2
|10-2
|Gallatin
|5-2
|10-2
|Billings Senior
|5-2
|6-6
|Great Falls CMR
|4-3
|9-3
|Belgrade
|2-5
|5-5
|Great Falls
|1-6
|3-9
|Billings Skyview
|0-7
|1-11
West
|Conf.
|Overall
|Missoula Hellgate
|6-1
|7-5
|Kalispell Glacier
|5-2
|6-5
|Missoula Sentinel
|5-2
|7-5
|Helena
|4-3
|7-5
|Missoula Big Sky
|4-3
|6-6
|Kalispell Flathead
|2-5
|2-10
|Butte
|2-5
|4-8
|Helena Capital
|0-7
|0-12
District 5B
Through Oct. 4
|Conf.
|Jefferson
|8-0
|Townsend
|6-2
|Three Forks
|4-2
|Manhattan
|4-3
|Ennis
|2-5
|Whitehall
|0-6
|Lone Peak
|0-7
District 6C
Through Oct. 4
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bridger
|8-0
|9-1
|Custer-Hysham
|7-1
|7-3
|Park City
|6-3
|6-4
|Forsyth
|5-3
|7-4
|Absarokee
|4-4
|4-4
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|2-6
|2-7
|Plenty Coups
|1-8
|1-8
|Roberts
|0-8
|0-8
District 12C
Through Oct. 4
|Conf.
|Manhattan Christian
|7-0
|Gardiner
|5-2
|Twin Bridges
|5-2
|Shields Valley
|3-3
|West Yellowstone
|1-6
|Sheridan
|0-8