High School College More Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Volleyball

Actions

High school volleyball: Standings for Oct. 26

High School Volleyball
MTN Sports
High School Volleyball
Posted

High school volleyball standings reported to MTN Sports are below. To report scores and standings, please email scores@montanasports.com.

2026 high school volleyball standings

Class AA

Through Oct. 24

East

Conf.Overall
Bozeman11-116-1
Gallatin10-215-2
Billings West8-513-5
Great Falls CMR7-512-5
Billings Senior7-68-10
Belgrade5-88-8
Great Falls2-104-13
Billings Skyview0-131-17

West

Conf.Overall
Missoula Sentinel10-212-5
Missoula Hellgate10-311-7
Missoula Big Sky9-411-7
Kalispell Glacier8-49-7
Butte6-78-10
Helena5-88-10
Kalispell Flathead3-103-15
Helena Capital0-130-18

District 2B

End regular season

Conf.
Fairview10-2
Glasgow10-2
Harlem8-4
Plentywood6-6
Malta3-9
Poplar3-9
Wolf Point1-11

District 5B

End regular season

Conf.
Jefferson12-0
Townsend9-3
Manhattan8-4
Three Forks7-5
Ennis4-8
Whitehall2-9
Lone Peak0-12

District 6B

Conf.Overall
Florence9-012-0
Anaconda4-16-5
Missoula Loyola4-57-9
Deer Lodge3-44-7
Arlee2-73-12
Darby0-80-13

District 7B

Conf.Overall
Thompson Falls6-111-3
Plains5-37-2
Troy3-59-7
St. Ignatius3-53-6
Eureka2-56-8

District 6C

End regular season

Conf.Overall
Bridger14-014-1
Custer-Hysham12-212-4
Park City9-511-6
Forsyth9-511-6
Reed Point-Rapelje5-95-10
Absarokee5-95-9
Roberts2-123-12
Plenty Coups0-140-14

District 7C

End regular season

Conf.Overall
D-G-S-G14-016-0
Melstone12-314-4
Roy-Winifred12-315-3
Grass Range-Winnett8-69-8
Harlowton6-86-9
Broadview-Lavina4-115-11
Hobson-Moore3-113-11
White Sulphur Springs0-110-11

District 12C

End regular season

Conf.
Manhattan Christian 10-0
Gardiner7-3
Twin Bridges6-4
Shields Valley5-5
West Yellowstone2-8
Sheridan0-10
mts-scoreboard.png

Results from around the state