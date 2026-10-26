High school volleyball: Standings for Oct. 26

High school volleyball standings reported to MTN Sports are below. To report scores and standings, please email scores@montanasports.com.
2026 high school volleyball standings
Class AA
Through Oct. 24
East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bozeman
|11-1
|16-1
|Gallatin
|10-2
|15-2
|Billings West
|8-5
|13-5
|Great Falls CMR
|7-5
|12-5
|Billings Senior
|7-6
|8-10
|Belgrade
|5-8
|8-8
|Great Falls
|2-10
|4-13
|Billings Skyview
|0-13
|1-17
West
|Conf.
|Overall
|Missoula Sentinel
|10-2
|12-5
|Missoula Hellgate
|10-3
|11-7
|Missoula Big Sky
|9-4
|11-7
|Kalispell Glacier
|8-4
|9-7
|Butte
|6-7
|8-10
|Helena
|5-8
|8-10
|Kalispell Flathead
|3-10
|3-15
|Helena Capital
|0-13
|0-18
District 2B
End regular season
|Conf.
|Fairview
|10-2
|Glasgow
|10-2
|Harlem
|8-4
|Plentywood
|6-6
|Malta
|3-9
|Poplar
|3-9
|Wolf Point
|1-11
District 5B
End regular season
|Conf.
|Jefferson
|12-0
|Townsend
|9-3
|Manhattan
|8-4
|Three Forks
|7-5
|Ennis
|4-8
|Whitehall
|2-9
|Lone Peak
|0-12
District 6B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Florence
|9-0
|12-0
|Anaconda
|4-1
|6-5
|Missoula Loyola
|4-5
|7-9
|Deer Lodge
|3-4
|4-7
|Arlee
|2-7
|3-12
|Darby
|0-8
|0-13
District 7B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Thompson Falls
|6-1
|11-3
|Plains
|5-3
|7-2
|Troy
|3-5
|9-7
|St. Ignatius
|3-5
|3-6
|Eureka
|2-5
|6-8
District 6C
End regular season
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bridger
|14-0
|14-1
|Custer-Hysham
|12-2
|12-4
|Park City
|9-5
|11-6
|Forsyth
|9-5
|11-6
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|5-9
|5-10
|Absarokee
|5-9
|5-9
|Roberts
|2-12
|3-12
|Plenty Coups
|0-14
|0-14
District 7C
End regular season
|Conf.
|Overall
|D-G-S-G
|14-0
|16-0
|Melstone
|12-3
|14-4
|Roy-Winifred
|12-3
|15-3
|Grass Range-Winnett
|8-6
|9-8
|Harlowton
|6-8
|6-9
|Broadview-Lavina
|4-11
|5-11
|Hobson-Moore
|3-11
|3-11
|White Sulphur Springs
|0-11
|0-11
District 12C
End regular season
|Conf.
|Manhattan Christian
|10-0
|Gardiner
|7-3
|Twin Bridges
|6-4
|Shields Valley
|5-5
|West Yellowstone
|2-8
|Sheridan
|0-10