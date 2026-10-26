High school volleyball: Standings for Oct. 26

High school volleyball standings reported to MTN Sports are below. To report scores and standings, please email scores@montanasports.com.

2026 high school volleyball standings

Class AA

Through Oct. 24

East



Conf. Overall Bozeman 11-1 16-1 Gallatin 10-2 15-2 Billings West 8-5 13-5 Great Falls CMR 7-5 12-5 Billings Senior 7-6 8-10 Belgrade 5-8 8-8 Great Falls 2-10 4-13 Billings Skyview 0-13 1-17

West



Conf. Overall Missoula Sentinel 10-2 12-5 Missoula Hellgate 10-3 11-7 Missoula Big Sky 9-4 11-7 Kalispell Glacier 8-4 9-7 Butte 6-7 8-10 Helena 5-8 8-10 Kalispell Flathead 3-10 3-15 Helena Capital 0-13 0-18

District 2B

End regular season



Conf. Fairview 10-2 Glasgow 10-2 Harlem 8-4 Plentywood 6-6 Malta 3-9 Poplar 3-9 Wolf Point 1-11

District 5B

End regular season



Conf. Jefferson 12-0 Townsend 9-3 Manhattan 8-4 Three Forks 7-5 Ennis 4-8 Whitehall 2-9 Lone Peak 0-12

District 6B



Conf. Overall Florence 9-0 12-0 Anaconda 4-1 6-5 Missoula Loyola 4-5 7-9 Deer Lodge 3-4 4-7 Arlee 2-7 3-12 Darby 0-8 0-13

District 7B



Conf. Overall Thompson Falls 6-1 11-3 Plains 5-3 7-2 Troy 3-5 9-7 St. Ignatius 3-5 3-6 Eureka 2-5 6-8

District 6C

End regular season



Conf. Overall Bridger 14-0 14-1 Custer-Hysham 12-2 12-4 Park City 9-5 11-6 Forsyth 9-5 11-6 Reed Point-Rapelje 5-9 5-10 Absarokee 5-9 5-9 Roberts 2-12 3-12 Plenty Coups 0-14 0-14

District 7C

End regular season



Conf. Overall D-G-S-G 14-0 16-0 Melstone 12-3 14-4 Roy-Winifred 12-3 15-3 Grass Range-Winnett 8-6 9-8 Harlowton 6-8 6-9 Broadview-Lavina 4-11 5-11 Hobson-Moore 3-11 3-11 White Sulphur Springs 0-11 0-11

District 12C

End regular season

