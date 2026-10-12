High school volleyball: Standings for Oct. 12

High school volleyball standings reported to MTN Sports are below. To report scores and standings, please email scores@montanasports.com.
2026 high school volleyball standings
Class AA
Through Oct. 10
East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bozeman
|8-1
|13-1
|Gallatin
|7-2
|12-2
|Great Falls CMR
|6-3
|11-3
|Billings Senior
|6-3
|7-7
|Billings West
|5-4
|10-4
|Belgrade
|3-6
|6-6
|Great Falls
|1-8
|3-11
|Billings Skyview
|0-9
|1-13
West
|Conf.
|Overall
|Missoula Hellgate
|8-1
|9-5
|Missoula Sentinel
|7-2
|9-5
|Missoula Big Sky
|6-3
|8-6
|Kalispell Glacier
|6-3
|7-6
|Helena
|4-5
|7-7
|Butte
|3-6
|5-9
|Kalispell Flathead
|2-7
|2-12
|Helena Capital
|0-9
|0-14
District 5B
Through Oct. 10
|Conf.
|Jefferson
|9-0
|Townsend
|7-3
|Manhattan
|6-3
|Three Forks
|4-4
|Ennis
|3-6
|Whitehall
|0-6
|Lone Peak
|0-8
District 6C
Through Oct. 10
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bridger
|10-0
|11-1
|Custer-Hysham
|9-1
|9-3
|Park City
|7-3
|7-4
|Forsyth
|5-5
|7-6
|Absarokee
|4-6
|4-6
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|4-6
|4-7
|Roberts
|1-9
|2-9
|Plenty Coups
|0-10
|0-10
District 7C
Through Oct. 10
|Conf.
|Overall
|D-G-S-G
|9-0
|11-0
|Melstone
|10-1
|12-2
|Roy-Winifred
|8-2
|11-2
|Grass Range-Winnett
|6-4
|7-5
|Harlowton
|4-7
|4-8
|Broadview-Lavina
|3-8
|3-8
|Hobson-Moore
|2-8
|2-8
|White Sulphur Springs
|0-8
|0-8
District 12C
Through Oct. 10
|Conf.
|Manhattan Christian
|8-0
|Gardiner
|6-3
|Twin Bridges
|5-3
|Shields Valley
|4-4
|West Yellowstone
|2-6
|Sheridan
|0-8