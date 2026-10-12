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High school volleyball: Standings for Oct. 12

High School Volleyball
MTN Sports
High School Volleyball
Posted

High school volleyball standings reported to MTN Sports are below. To report scores and standings, please email scores@montanasports.com.

2026 high school volleyball standings

Class AA

Through Oct. 10

East

Conf.Overall
Bozeman8-113-1
Gallatin7-212-2
Great Falls CMR6-311-3
Billings Senior6-37-7
Billings West5-410-4
Belgrade3-66-6
Great Falls1-83-11
Billings Skyview0-91-13

West

Conf.Overall
Missoula Hellgate8-19-5
Missoula Sentinel7-29-5
Missoula Big Sky6-38-6
Kalispell Glacier6-37-6
Helena4-57-7
Butte3-65-9
Kalispell Flathead2-72-12
Helena Capital0-90-14

District 5B

Through Oct. 10

Conf.
Jefferson9-0
Townsend7-3
Manhattan6-3
Three Forks4-4
Ennis3-6
Whitehall0-6
Lone Peak0-8

District 6C

Through Oct. 10

Conf.Overall
Bridger10-011-1
Custer-Hysham9-19-3
Park City7-37-4
Forsyth5-57-6
Absarokee4-64-6
Reed Point-Rapelje4-64-7
Roberts1-92-9
Plenty Coups0-100-10

District 7C

Through Oct. 10

Conf.Overall
D-G-S-G9-011-0
Melstone10-112-2
Roy-Winifred8-211-2
Grass Range-Winnett6-47-5
Harlowton4-74-8
Broadview-Lavina3-83-8
Hobson-Moore2-82-8
White Sulphur Springs0-80-8

District 12C

Through Oct. 10

Conf.
Manhattan Christian 8-0
Gardiner6-3
Twin Bridges5-3
Shields Valley4-4
West Yellowstone2-6
Sheridan0-8
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Results from around the state