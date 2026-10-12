High school volleyball: Standings for Oct. 12

High school volleyball standings reported to MTN Sports are below. To report scores and standings, please email scores@montanasports.com.

2026 high school volleyball standings

Class AA

Through Oct. 10

East



Conf. Overall Bozeman 8-1 13-1 Gallatin 7-2 12-2 Great Falls CMR 6-3 11-3 Billings Senior 6-3 7-7 Billings West 5-4 10-4 Belgrade 3-6 6-6 Great Falls 1-8 3-11 Billings Skyview 0-9 1-13

West



Conf. Overall Missoula Hellgate 8-1 9-5 Missoula Sentinel 7-2 9-5 Missoula Big Sky 6-3 8-6 Kalispell Glacier 6-3 7-6 Helena 4-5 7-7 Butte 3-6 5-9 Kalispell Flathead 2-7 2-12 Helena Capital 0-9 0-14

District 5B

Through Oct. 10



Conf. Jefferson 9-0 Townsend 7-3 Manhattan 6-3 Three Forks 4-4 Ennis 3-6 Whitehall 0-6 Lone Peak 0-8

District 6C

Through Oct. 10



Conf. Overall Bridger 10-0 11-1 Custer-Hysham 9-1 9-3 Park City 7-3 7-4 Forsyth 5-5 7-6 Absarokee 4-6 4-6 Reed Point-Rapelje 4-6 4-7 Roberts 1-9 2-9 Plenty Coups 0-10 0-10

District 7C

Through Oct. 10



Conf. Overall D-G-S-G 9-0 11-0 Melstone 10-1 12-2 Roy-Winifred 8-2 11-2 Grass Range-Winnett 6-4 7-5 Harlowton 4-7 4-8 Broadview-Lavina 3-8 3-8 Hobson-Moore 2-8 2-8 White Sulphur Springs 0-8 0-8

District 12C

Through Oct. 10

