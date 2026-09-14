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High school volleyball: Billings West Class AA's lone unbeaten team; Bridger, Manhattan Christian lead Class C

High School Volleyball
MTN Sports
High School Volleyball
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Class AA volleyball teams started conference play last week, with Billings West, Billings Senior, Missoula Sentinel and Missoula Hellgate each opening with a pair of league wins.

The Golden Bears (7-0 overall, 2-0 Eastern AA) are the only undefeated team remaining in Class AA. They notched wins over Bozeman High and Gallatin last week, handing both programs their first and only losses of the season. West defeated the Hawks 3-1 last Thursday and followed with a five-set win over the Raptors on Saturday.

Senior (3-4, 2-0) got its two wins over the Great Falls schools, defeating CMR in five sets and sweeping Great Falls High.

Senior and West play each other Tuesday night.

In the Western AA, Sentinel (4-3 overall, 2-0 Western AA) started its conference season by sweeping both Helena High and Helena Capital. Hellgate (3-4, 2-0) defeated Kalispell Glacier in five sets and then swept Kalispell Flathead.

Hellgate and Sentinel also meet Tuesday.

High school volleyball standings reported to MTN Sports are below. To report scores and standings, please email scores@montanasports.com.

2026 high school volleyball standings

Class AA

Through Sept. 13

East

Conf.Overall
Billings West2-07-0
Billings Senior2-03-4
Great Falls CMR1-15-1
Gallatin1-15-1
Bozeman1-15-1
Belgrade1-14-1
Great Falls0-22-4
Billings Skyview0-21-6

West

Conf.Overall
Missoula Sentinel2-04-3
Missoula Hellgate2-03-4
Helena1-14-2
Missoula Big Sky1-13-4
Kalispell Glacier1-12-4
Kalispell Flathead1-11-6
Butte0-21-4
Helena Capital0-20-6

District 5B

Through Sept. 7

Conf.
Jefferson2-0
Townsend1-0
Three Forks1-1
Manhattan0-1
Ennis0-1
Lone Peak0-1
Whitehall0-0

District 6C

Through Sept. 13

Conf.Overall
Bridger4-04-0
Custer-Hysham3-13-2
Park City2-12-1
Reed Point-Rapelje2-12-1
Forsyth2-22-2
Absarokee1-31-3
Plenty Coups0-30-3
Roberts0-30-3

District 12C

Through Sept. 13

Conf.
Manhattan Christian 3-0
Gardiner3-1
Twin Bridges2-1
West Yellowstone1-2
Shields Valley1-2
Sheridan0-4
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