High school volleyball: Billings West Class AA's lone unbeaten team; Bridger, Manhattan Christian lead Class C

Class AA volleyball teams started conference play last week, with Billings West, Billings Senior, Missoula Sentinel and Missoula Hellgate each opening with a pair of league wins.

The Golden Bears (7-0 overall, 2-0 Eastern AA) are the only undefeated team remaining in Class AA. They notched wins over Bozeman High and Gallatin last week, handing both programs their first and only losses of the season. West defeated the Hawks 3-1 last Thursday and followed with a five-set win over the Raptors on Saturday.

Senior (3-4, 2-0) got its two wins over the Great Falls schools, defeating CMR in five sets and sweeping Great Falls High.

Senior and West play each other Tuesday night.

In the Western AA, Sentinel (4-3 overall, 2-0 Western AA) started its conference season by sweeping both Helena High and Helena Capital. Hellgate (3-4, 2-0) defeated Kalispell Glacier in five sets and then swept Kalispell Flathead.

Hellgate and Sentinel also meet Tuesday.

High school volleyball standings reported to MTN Sports are below. To report scores and standings, please email scores@montanasports.com.

2026 high school volleyball standings

Class AA

Through Sept. 13

East



Conf. Overall Billings West 2-0 7-0 Billings Senior 2-0 3-4 Great Falls CMR 1-1 5-1 Gallatin 1-1 5-1 Bozeman 1-1 5-1 Belgrade 1-1 4-1 Great Falls 0-2 2-4 Billings Skyview 0-2 1-6

West



Conf. Overall Missoula Sentinel 2-0 4-3 Missoula Hellgate 2-0 3-4 Helena 1-1 4-2 Missoula Big Sky 1-1 3-4 Kalispell Glacier 1-1 2-4 Kalispell Flathead 1-1 1-6 Butte 0-2 1-4 Helena Capital 0-2 0-6

District 5B

Through Sept. 7



Conf. Jefferson 2-0 Townsend 1-0 Three Forks 1-1 Manhattan 0-1 Ennis 0-1 Lone Peak 0-1 Whitehall 0-0

District 6C

Through Sept. 13



Conf. Overall Bridger 4-0 4-0 Custer-Hysham 3-1 3-2 Park City 2-1 2-1 Reed Point-Rapelje 2-1 2-1 Forsyth 2-2 2-2 Absarokee 1-3 1-3 Plenty Coups 0-3 0-3 Roberts 0-3 0-3

District 12C

Through Sept. 13

