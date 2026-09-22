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High school volleyball: Billings Senior, Missoula Sentinel atop Class AA standings

High School Volleyball
MTN Sports
High School Volleyball
Posted

Billings Senior handed Billings West its first loss of the season last week, defeating the Golden Bears in four sets on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The Broncs followed up with a sweep of Billings Skyview, and are now the only undefeated team remaining in the Eastern AA, one game ahead of West, Bozeman and Gallatin, which are all 3-1 in conference play.

Senior will test its mettle this week against the Raptors — who have won the past two state championships — on Tuesday and then face the Hawks on Saturday.

In the Western AA last week, Missoula Sentinel got a five-set win over Missoula Hellgate and a four-setter over Butte. The Spartans are now 4-0 in the conference and sit alone atop the league standings.

Hellgate and Kalispell Glacier are both 3-1 in Western AA play.

In other volleyball standings reported to MTN Sports, Jefferson (5-0, District 5B), Circle (2-0, District 3C), Lustre Christian (2-0, District 3C), Bridger (6-0, District 6C) and Manhattan Christian (4-0, District 12C) remain undefeated in conference play.

High school volleyball standings reported to MTN Sports are below. To report scores and standings, please email scores@montanasports.com.

2026 high school volleyball standings

Class AA

Through Sept. 20

East

Conf.Overall
Billings Senior4-05-4
Billings West3-18-1
Bozeman3-17-1
Gallatin3-17-1
Belgrade2-25-2
Great Falls CMR1-35-3
Great Falls0-42-6
Billings Skyview0-41-8

West

Conf.Overall
Missoula Sentinel4-06-3
Missoula Hellgate3-14-5
Kalispell Glacier3-14-4
Helena2-25-3
Kalispell Flathead2-22-7
Butte1-32-5
Missoula Big Sky1-33-6
Helena Capital0-40-8

District 5B

Through Sept. 20

Conf.
Jefferson5-0
Townsend4-2
Three Forks3-1
Manhattan3-2
Ennis1-3
Whitehall0-4
Lone Peak0-5

District 3C

Through Sept. 20

Conf.
Circle2-0
Lustre Christian 2-0
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale1-1
Scobey1-1
Frazer0-2
Nashua0-2

District 6C

Through Sept. 20

Conf.Overall
Bridger6-06-0
Custer-Hysham5-15-3
Forsyth4-26-3
Park City3-23-3
Reed Point-Rapelje2-32-4
Absarokee2-42-4
Plenty Coups0-50-5
Roberts0-50-5

District 12C

Through Sept. 20

Conf.
Manhattan Christian 4-0
Gardiner4-1
Twin Bridges3-1
West Yellowstone1-3
Shields Valley1-3
Sheridan0-5
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