High school volleyball: Billings Senior, Missoula Sentinel atop Class AA standings

Billings Senior handed Billings West its first loss of the season last week, defeating the Golden Bears in four sets on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
The Broncs followed up with a sweep of Billings Skyview, and are now the only undefeated team remaining in the Eastern AA, one game ahead of West, Bozeman and Gallatin, which are all 3-1 in conference play.
Senior will test its mettle this week against the Raptors — who have won the past two state championships — on Tuesday and then face the Hawks on Saturday.
In the Western AA last week, Missoula Sentinel got a five-set win over Missoula Hellgate and a four-setter over Butte. The Spartans are now 4-0 in the conference and sit alone atop the league standings.
Hellgate and Kalispell Glacier are both 3-1 in Western AA play.
In other volleyball standings reported to MTN Sports, Jefferson (5-0, District 5B), Circle (2-0, District 3C), Lustre Christian (2-0, District 3C), Bridger (6-0, District 6C) and Manhattan Christian (4-0, District 12C) remain undefeated in conference play.
High school volleyball standings reported to MTN Sports are below. To report scores and standings, please email scores@montanasports.com.
2026 high school volleyball standings
Class AA
Through Sept. 20
East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Billings Senior
|4-0
|5-4
|Billings West
|3-1
|8-1
|Bozeman
|3-1
|7-1
|Gallatin
|3-1
|7-1
|Belgrade
|2-2
|5-2
|Great Falls CMR
|1-3
|5-3
|Great Falls
|0-4
|2-6
|Billings Skyview
|0-4
|1-8
West
|Conf.
|Overall
|Missoula Sentinel
|4-0
|6-3
|Missoula Hellgate
|3-1
|4-5
|Kalispell Glacier
|3-1
|4-4
|Helena
|2-2
|5-3
|Kalispell Flathead
|2-2
|2-7
|Butte
|1-3
|2-5
|Missoula Big Sky
|1-3
|3-6
|Helena Capital
|0-4
|0-8
District 5B
Through Sept. 20
|Conf.
|Jefferson
|5-0
|Townsend
|4-2
|Three Forks
|3-1
|Manhattan
|3-2
|Ennis
|1-3
|Whitehall
|0-4
|Lone Peak
|0-5
District 3C
Through Sept. 20
|Conf.
|Circle
|2-0
|Lustre Christian
|2-0
|Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
|1-1
|Scobey
|1-1
|Frazer
|0-2
|Nashua
|0-2
District 6C
Through Sept. 20
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bridger
|6-0
|6-0
|Custer-Hysham
|5-1
|5-3
|Forsyth
|4-2
|6-3
|Park City
|3-2
|3-3
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|2-3
|2-4
|Absarokee
|2-4
|2-4
|Plenty Coups
|0-5
|0-5
|Roberts
|0-5
|0-5
District 12C
Through Sept. 20
|Conf.
|Manhattan Christian
|4-0
|Gardiner
|4-1
|Twin Bridges
|3-1
|West Yellowstone
|1-3
|Shields Valley
|1-3
|Sheridan
|0-5