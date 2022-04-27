Helena High's Lauren Heuiser to join sister on Carroll College volleyball team

HELENA — Wednesday afternoon at Helena High, Lauren Heuiser signed her letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at Carroll College. Her sister, Liz Heuiser, is also on the team at Carroll.

“I think it’s really exciting, I really enjoyed being on the court with her here at Helena High, so I think it’ll be really exciting to be back on the court with her at Carroll,” Lauren said.

Both of Lauren’s parents went to Carroll too, but they didn’t push her to her decision.

“They were pretty supportive of wherever I wanted to go, so they didn’t really push me to go to Carroll but obviously they wanted me to so they were pretty excited when I told them I wanted to go to Carroll. But, they kind of left it to be my decision which, I think, is pretty cool,” she said.

Her sister, Liz, was in the exact same position just two years ago and knows how tough the transition and plans to be there for Lauren along the way.

“I don't know, I mean, it’s tough, going to a different school and you’re on your own a little bit. But, she has a lot of people to help her, the whole volleyball team and I’ll be there too,” Liz said.

Lauren plans to study Early Childhood Education while continuing her academic and athletic career at Carroll.