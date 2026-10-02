HELENA — The Helena Bengals picked up a 3-0 sweep over the Capital Bruins in a crosstown volleyball matchup Thursday at Capital High School.

Helena came out strong, with Lauryn Lieberg delivering a kill to help the Bengals take control early. Sammy Knutson added another big play as Helena won the opening set and took a 1-0 lead.

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Helena High volleyball gets crosstown sweep of Capital

The Bengals carried that momentum into the second set, with Kaydia Day helping Helena extend its advantage to 2-0.

Capital battled to stay in the match, but Helena closed things out in straight sets, 3-0.

Helena next travels to Missoula Sentinel on Oct. 7, while Capital hosts Missoula Big Sky on Oct. 6.