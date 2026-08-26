HELENA — The Helena High Bengals are back in the gym preparing for the upcoming volleyball season, and with a veteran group returning the focus is on building chemistry and starting strong.

After finishing 12-16 last season, Helena returns seven seniors who are expected to lead the team this fall. Coach Lindsey Day said the energy around the program has been noticeable as opening weekend approaches.

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Helena High volleyball aims to build on experience, chemistry entering new season

“I can feel the sense of energy going into Saturday,” Day said. “And they're very excited for their opening weekend.”

The Bengals return plenty of experienced players from last year’s roster, but Day said a few new faces are also working their way into the lineup as the team continues to come together during preseason practices.

“Just piecing in a few new people,” Day said. “But other than that, just a lot of great returning experienced athletes.”

That returning core has helped create a strong bond throughout the roster. Setter Avery Peterson said the team’s chemistry could become one of its biggest strengths this season.

“We're so close,” Peterson said. “I mean, we have seven seniors on our team, so that group is super close and we're really close with all of our younger girls as well.”

The Bengals hope that experience and chemistry translate into success on the court and eventually a postseason run.

“We want to win games,” Peterson said. “That's how we want this season to end. We want to go out with a bang. We want to do something at state and we're all itching for it. So we're all putting in the work to get there.”

Helena High opens the season Aug. 29 against the Billings Senior Broncs in Helena.

