Helena High sweeps Helena Capital in rivalry volleyball matchup

HELENA — Helena High swept Helena Capital in crosstown volleyball Tuesday night.

After a back and forth start, Helena junior Chloe Sanders closed out the opening set 25-19 with her second straight kill to put her Bengals up.

The Bengals built a lead in the second set, and Helena’s Ella McCarthy had a huge spike before teammate Lauren Heiser registered a stuff block for the team to finish the second set 25-14.

The Bengals would go on to win the third set, 25-11 after leading 18-8.

Makenzie Jackson had a huge night for the Bengals, who made it five straight regular-season crosstown wins over Helena Capital.