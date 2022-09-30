Helena High notches 7-0 Western AA record after crosstown win

HELENA — The Bear's Den was packed with visiting Helena High fans dressed in all black and Helena Capital Bruins dressed in their best jerseys in support of their respective volleyball teams for the first Helena crosstown volleyball match up of the season.

Both teams had a lot riding on this game. For the Bruins, it was a winning record in the Western AA, as they entered Thursday night's game 3-3 in the conference. For the visiting Bengals, it was keeping their perfect conference record, for a shot at being 7-0 in the Western AA.

The Bengals would take the first set 25-14. But the second set would be much closer, with a big showing from Bruin senior Nyeala Herndon who won the lead back for the Bru three different times to make it quite the back-and-forth battle. But the Bengals would come out on top 25-22.

The Bruins were not going away without a fight, and would take the third in another close set 25-23 to make it 2-1 Bengals.

But the Bengals would not risking losing that perfect conference record, and responded with ease in the fourth, and what would be final, set 25-15 to win it all 4-1.

The Bengals and the Bruins will meet again on Oct. 13, but next time in the jungle.