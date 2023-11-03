Hardin, Billings Central sweep quarterfinal matches, clinch state berths

BILLINGS — Hardin and Billings Central clinched berths at next weekend's State A volleyball tournament in Bozeman with quarterfinal victories on Thursday night at the Eastern A divisional tournament at Lockwood High School.

Hardin 3, Laurel 0

Hardin racked up 38 kills in a 3-0 sweep of Laurel to punch its ticket to next weekend's state tournament.

The Bulldogs were led by 11 kills from Macy Uffelman and nine from Makenna Torske.

The Hardin girls have lost just once this year — a 3-1 defeat to Lockwood back on Sept. 21.

Billings Central 3, Havre 0

In a rematch of last year's State A title game, the Billings Central Rams came away with a 3-0 sweep of Havre.

Sophomore Kamryn Reinker led all players with 21 kills, as she had over half of Central's 39 as a team.

Hardin and Billings Central will meet in Friday night's undefeated semifinal.