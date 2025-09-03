GREAT FALLS — Two different of matches, two similar outcomes for the Great Falls schools Tuesday night against the Helena squads on the volleyball court.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS OF BOTH MATCHES:

Great Falls High, CMR earn volleyball wins Tuesday against Helena High, Capital

Great Falls CMR welcomed Helena Capital and made quick work of the Bruins, taking the match in straight sets at the CMR Fieldhouse Tuesday night.

On the other side of town, Helena High was up two sets to none over Great Falls until the Bison turned on the jets. A reverse sweep by the Bison allowed the home team to grab a five-set match win at Swarthout Fieldhouse.

