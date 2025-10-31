Great Falls CMR volleyball takes down Great Falls in 4 sets to sweep crosstown series

GREAT FALLS — After dropping the opening set, Great Falls CMR stormed back to cruise to a four-set win over Great Falls High at the CMR High School Fieldhouse on Thursday.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Great Falls CMR volleyball takes down Great Falls High in 4 sets to win both crosstown matches this fall

The Bison (7-18) maintained a nice cushion in the opening game to pace themselves to a 25-23 set win, but the Rustlers (20-5) didn't fret at all.

CMR would go on to win the second set 25-10 and both Sets 3 and 4 by scores of 25-13 to cap off a 20-win regular season. The Rustlers won both crosstown matches over the Bison this season in four games.

Great Falls' season has come to a close, while CMR will host a play-in match next week as the Eastern AA's third seed for the right to advance on to the state tournament in Bozeman Nov. 12-14.

