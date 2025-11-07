High School College More Sports Watch Now
Great Falls CMR punches ticket to state volleyball tournament in sweep of Belgrade

Will Charlton/MTN Sports
Great Falls CMR volleyball defeats Belgrade in straight sets to advance on to Class AA state tournament Nov. 6.
GREAT FALLS — After falling short in last season's state play-in game, Great Falls CMR punched its ticket to the Class AA volleyball tournament this fall with a straight-set victory over Belgrade on Thursday at the Rustler Fieldhouse.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

CMR (21-5) controlled the majority of Set 1 after Belgrade (13-13) got up early, as the Rustlers created lots of space to win 25-15. Malia Allen recorded a kill to end the opening frame.

In the second set, the Rustlers again started fast but the Panthers kept it close enough to take a 20-19 after an ace from Gracie Christensen. From there, CMR went on a 6-1 run to win the second game 25-21 with Tayah Osier recording the set-sealing kill.

It was similar in the third frame for Belgrade, which was able to pace itself in front by a couple points for a majority of it. That was until CMR once again turned it on. After the game was tied 17-17, the Rustlers picked up steam. Rilee Mares would then serve up the match-winning ace to take it 25-22.

The Rustlers will be the East's No. 3 seed in next week's state tournament in Bozeman.

